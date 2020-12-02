State-run mechanism on standby to respond the cyclonic effect – Defence Secretary

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has initiated all the necessary steps to mitigate the risk of cyclonic storm ‘BUREVI’ while coordinating all the stakeholder institutions under the directives of the Defence Ministry, said Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, Defence Ministry Secretary , (02 Dec)

Defence Secretary said he has directed respective Government Agents/District Secretaries of the prone areas to cyclone hit to be standby for possible eventualities.

Further, he has directed Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-Forces Chiefs and Inspector General of Police to retain respective troops and Police officers on standby to respond the calamity.

Defence Ministry has initiated all the measures to mitigate the damage that may cause due to the cyclonic storm, which is expected to cross the eastern coast of the island today evening, he stated.

According to the Defence Secretary, respective state authorities and regional security forces heads in North, East, and Wanni along with the healthcare sector has initiated steps to mitigate potential hazards while assisting and educating the general public.

He asserted that the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has already coordinated and established civil and military disaster response with other stakeholder institutions.

The utmost priority of the Tri-Services, Police and the DMC along with respective state-run authorities is to safeguard the public from the approaching disaster, he added