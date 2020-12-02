Australian High Commission's Outgoing and Incoming Defence Advisers Call on Commander at AHQ

The outgoing Defence Adviser at the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Group Captain Sean Unwin and the incoming Defence Adviser Captain Ian Cain paid a joint courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva on Monday (30) at the Army Headquarters.

The Australian Defence Adviser, Group Captain Sean Unwin paid his gratitude to the Commander of the Army for the cordial relationship during his tenure of office in the country. At the same time, he introduced the newly-accredited Defence Adviser Captain Ian Cain, his replacement at the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

The Commander and Australian Defence Advisers had a cordial exchange of views on matters of bilateral importance, mutual interest and ongoing preventive measures against transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in both here and Australia.

The visiting Defence Advisers and Commander of the Army exchanged mementoes as symbols of goodwill towards the end of the interaction.