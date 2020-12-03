December 04, 2020
    Mrs. Kushani Rohanadheera Appointed as the Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff of Parliament

    December 04, 2020
    Mrs. Kushani Rohanadheera Appointed as the Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff of Parliament

    Attorney-at-Law Mrs. Kushani Rohanadheera has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.


    On the recommendation of the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has given his approval. Mrs. Rohanadheera has been appointed to fill the vacancy created by as the former Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff of Parliament Mr. Neil Iddawala following his
    appointment as a Court of Appeal just swearing in before His Excellency the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

    Mrs. Rohanadheera has served as the Assistant Secretary General (Administrative Services) of Parliament since 2012. She joined the Parliamentary Service in 1999 as a Parliamentary Officer.

    A distinguished alumnus of Dharmasoka Vidyalaya, Ambalangoda, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colombo. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the Open University of Sri Lanka passing the Law College Examination being sworn in as an attorney at law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

     

     

     

     

     

     

