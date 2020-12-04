Medical Consultants Seek Possibilities of Treating COVID-19 Patients at Private Sector Hospitals

A high-level delegation of medical experts, comprised of Consultants and Medical Specialists had a cordial discussion with Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head, National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army at the Army Headquarters this afternoon (3) and explored possibilities for accommodating COVID-19 patients for treatmentat at private sector hospitals, if they so desire.

The delegation included the Consultant Surgeon Dr Maiya Gunasekera, Consultant Physician (Prof) Arjuna De Silva, Gynaecologist (Prof) Hemantha Dodampahala, Endocrinologist (Prof) Prasad Katulanda and the Consultant Physician, Dr Eranga Narangoda. Those medical specialists maintained that such opportunities should remain open for the virus-infected patients wishing to receive treatment at private sector hospitals since this could also help ease prevailing congestion at state sector ones and create more space largely for less income groups.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva assured them that their concerns would be taken up shortly at the NOCPCO Task Force, Director General of Health Services and other authorities before a decision is made in this regard. The medical delegation also received an update from the Head, NOCPCO on the status quo as regards control work of COVID-19 transmission.