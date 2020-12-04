December 05, 2020
    SLPA Chairman Appreciates COVID-19 Control Measures

    December 05, 2020
    The Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA) Chairman, General (Retd) Daya Rathnayake, December (3) called at the Army Headquarters and discussed several matters of relevance to the COVID-19 Task Force roles and contingency plans of harbour operations with Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.

    The discussion also appreciated the role of the Head of the NOCPCO and emergency operations, being carried out by the NOCPCO Task Force, Tri servicemen, and health workers and sought possibilities of soliciting further contingency cooperation for smooth conduct of SLPA affairs, free from infections, etc.

    Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva thanking the SLPA for its initiative and the appreciative visit told the SLPA Chairman Gen (Retd) Daya Ratnayake that the Army would continue to support national endeavours at any time while supporting the continued fight against spread of COVID-19 transmission.

    SLPA Managing Director, Mr S. Premachndran and SLPA Managing Director Operations, Mr Upul Jayaratne were also present during the brief meeting.

     

     

     

     

     

