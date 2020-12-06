Navy assists seizure of 200kg of heroin and ice in Marawila

The Navy rendered assistance to apprehend 04 suspects along with 100kg of heroin and 100kg of crystal methamphetamine (ice), during a special operation carried out in Thoduwawa area, Marawila (06th December 2020).

The coordinated operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy, Excise Department and other intelligence agencies in Thoduwawa area led to the seizure of 100kg of heroin and 100kg of crystal methamphetamine (ice) in boxes and packages, made ready for distribution. Along with this consignment of drugs 04 suspects in connection to this racket as well as 04 vehicles made available for the delivery of those substances were also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Navy will continue to render assistance to other law-enforcement stakeholders who undertake similar anti-drug operations, to ward off the drug menace from the country.