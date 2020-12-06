Doors open for Sri Lankan Jewellery Industry in South Africa

The High Commissioner apprised the Minister that the Government of South Africa was keen to obtain assistance from Sri Lankan craftsmen to develop the Jewellery Industry in South Africa. Foreign Minister Gunawardena sought the South African expertise in the canning industry for the food and vegetable industry in Sri Lanka as around 40% of the harvest is wasted in the country due to technology gaps in this field. Besides, the Minister highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, investment and tourism sectors between the two countries. It was also discussed on further expanding tea exports to the African continent through the South African distribution network.

The outgoing High Commissioner also informed that the South African supermarket chain, SPAR has made arrangements to expand up to 20 units in Sri Lanka and also emphasized on the availability of the containers that import goods from South Africa to be used to export Sri Lankan products to the South African Market upon their return.

In conclusion, the Foreign Minister thanked the High Commissioner for her immense contribution in further consolidating relations between Sri Lanka and South Africa in all spheres. Director General of Africa Affairs of the Ministry Sumith Dassanayake was also associated in the discussion.

Foreign Ministry