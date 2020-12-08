Parliament to Convene From 05 th January Next Year

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Committee on Parliamentary Business, decided Dece: (08) to commence Parliament sittings for the new year from 05 th January 2021.



It was decided to conduct a meeting of Committee on Parliament Business prior to 05 th January to take a decision on business to be debated. The meeting was chaired by Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane.

The Committee on Parliament Business also decided to increase the number of the members of the Committee on Finance from 18 to 21. Accordingly, one member will be added from the ruling party and two members will be added from the opposition.





Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hon. Angajan Ramanathan, Leader of the House Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip Hon. Johnston Fernando, Chief Opposition Whip Hon. Lakshman Kiriella, Ministers Hon. Wimal Weerawansa, Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera, Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga, MPs Hon. Mahinda Samarasinghe, Hon. Gayantha Karunatilleka, Hon. Anura Dissanayaka, Hon. Dilan Perera, Hon. Mano Ganesan, Hon. M. A. Sumanthiran were present at the meeting.