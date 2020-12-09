Mr. Sanjaya Mohottala assumed duties as the 21st Chairman of the Board of Investment , the apex Investment Promotion Agency of the Government of Sri Lanka.

Having previously served as DG BOI from March 2020, Under his guidance BOI developed a new road map defining the FDI strategy for Sri Lanka, introducing prioritized sectors

and sub sectors, to transform the economic landscape of the country in line with the aspirations of H E the President, as articulated in his manifesto “Vistas of Prosperity and

Splendor”. Further to support there and thrust sectors, sector-specific tax incentives for investment, in the budget for the year 2021 were outlined and a simplified tax structure and

a consistent investment climate was guaranteed from the Government.

Whilst thanking the BOI team for the support extended to him and investors especially during the onset of Covid-19, he invited all stakeholders of the BOI to join in making an

effective contribution towards the economic upliftment of the country.

Mr. Mohottala expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Chairman Mr. Susantha Ratnayake for his leadership and guidance which set the pace for the organization in delivering the

objectives set out by the country's new leadership.

Prior to joining BOI, Mr. Mohottala was Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group with experience in Indo - Pacific, the EU and US. A Fulbright Scholar, he

received his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, and holds a BSc. in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (with distinction) from the University of

Moratuwa Sri Lanka. He is also a Management Accountant (CIMA - UK) and has a Post Graduate diploma in Marketing from Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM – UK)

The BOI looks forward to fulfilling the government's ambitious economic goals under his leadership.