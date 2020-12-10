  One More Battle-Hardened Officer, Maj Gen Subhashana Welikala Bids Adieu to Nation

Hundreds of ‘swift and bold’ Lions of the Army, Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment as dusk fell on Thursday (10) congregated in the Andunwenna cemetery at Bandaragama and bade a tearful farewell to one of their outstanding War Heroes in contemporary annals of warfare, late Major General Subhashana Welikala WWV RWP RSP USP who during the final stage of the war against ruthless terrorists contributed to its successful end in a convincing manner in 2009 as 682 Brigade Commander of the 68 Division in Mullaittivu.

Major General Subhashana Welikala after a prolonged illness passed away at the Colombo Army Hospital on Monday (8) in spite of provision of the best of the best specialist medical care, provided to him under the close coordination of the Commander of the Army well over eight months. He was 54 years of age at the time of his untimely departure.

His funeral with full military honours at the cemetery was represented by Major General Duminda Sirinaga, Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Wasantha Abrew, Commander, Security Forces-West, Major General Sena Waduge, Adjutant General, Major General Hemantha Bandara, Colonel of the Regiment, Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR), Directors, Centre Commandant of the Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR) and a host of Senior Officers, both retired and serving.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army earlier on Thursday (10) called at late War Hero’s residence at Andunwenna, Bandaragama and paid last respect to his erstwhile comrade in the battlefield.

His funeral procession began marching before ceremonially-dressed SLSR troops in accordance with military traditions received the remains, presenting arms, prior to its placing on the gun carriage. As the sky turned pale and the Sri Lanka Army band began playing hymns, an eight man military team of bearers inched their way carrying the casket of the War Hero, draped in the National Flag.

Those participating in the solemn funeral ceremony in the cemetery afterwards listened to the Special Part I Order, issued by Major General Sena Waduge, Adjutant General of the Sri Lanka Army on behalf of the Commander of the Army, read by a Senior Officer in his Regiment which was his second home.

Next moment saw the peak of the funeral ceremony as the mourners stood solemn and still. Troops symbolically then saluted their late Senior Officer with firing of a symbolic 13 gun salute, the highest tribute a military officer could get in the event of his death. All his gallantry medals and regalia were then handed to his next of kin as a formality as the stage was set to finalize arrangements.

In accordance with military formalities, the bugle call that sounded minutes after the Last Post, indicated that the great soldier of our times had gone to his final rest as the remains were carried to the crematorium as everyone bade the final farewell to their beloved relative and the former senior military officer of the Army’s second oldest infantry regiment.