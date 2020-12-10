Foreign Navy Chiefs send compliments on 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy

In view of the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy which was celebrated on a proud note on 09th December 2020, several foreign Navy Chiefs and Defence Attachés at embassies in Colombo sent their compliments to Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.

Accordingly, Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of the Italian Navy and Colonel Denis I. Shkoda, Militara, Air and Naval Attaché to the Embassy of the Russian Federation had extended their greetings on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, pledging their support to overcome common operational and technical challenges to maritime security by enhancing mutual trust and cooperation between navies.

Meanwhile, Naval Attaché of the US Embassy in Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Commander Richard Lister handed over the congratulatory message of Commander United States Pacific Fleet, Admiral J.C.Aquilino on the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, to Commander of the Navy at the Navy Headquarters today (10th December 2020). They also held a brief discussion on several matters of mutual interest.