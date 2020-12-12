DSCSC Awards Psc Degree in Glittering Graduation Ceremony at Nelum Pokuna

The graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course No 14 got underway (11) afternoon at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre, graced by Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunarathna as the Chief Guest, together with Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army at the invitation of the DSCSC Commandant, Major General Prabath Dematanpitiya and members of the Board of Management.

The Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) at Sapugaskanda is the highest seat of military learning for middle-grade officers of the Tri Forces and was established with the aim of developing the professional knowledge and understanding of selected Student Officers both in Command and on the Staff, where all military doctrinal and strategic level planning and teachings were brought under one roof as practised in many other Armed Forces of the world.

The proceedings commenced after the day's Chief Guest was taken in procession to the auditorium after the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, together with the DSCSC Commandant warmly received him at the entrance.

The Course No 14 commenced on 6th January 2020 and concluded on 11th December 2020. A total of 149 Officers comprised of 81 Officers from the SL Army, 23 Officers from the SL Navy, 27 Officers from the SL Air Force, and 18 Foreign Student Officers representing Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Ruwanda, Saudi Arabia and Sudan received the 'passed staff college' (psc) graduation on the occasion, attended by a host of reputed scholars and invitees.

Among distinguished guests who participated in the day's ceremony were Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugethenna, Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Sudharshana Pathirana, Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Other members of the Diplomatic Corps, Former Commandants of the ACSC and DSCSC, Members of the Academia, Members of the Board of Management of the DSCSC, Senior Officers of the Tri Services, Mrs Sujeewa Nelson, President, Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU), Spouses, Parents and next of kin of the graduates. The arrangement followed all health rules and procedures.

The day's Chief Guest Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunarathna and the Commandant DSCSC joined the award of parchments and other special awards to all those who have excelled in academic achievements during the ceremony.

Special awards were conferred on following Officers :

Commandant’s Honours Award

Following student officers who obtained an overall aggregate of 70% (B+) or above were awarded the Certificate of Commandant’s Honours.

Army

Major Depak Dalal (India)

Major S.A.R.R.P.K Kudabandara SLLI

Navy

Cdr Mohammad Al-Amin (Bangladesh)

L Cdr (L) B.A.R.S Bamunusingha

L Cdr (N) W.P.P.N.P Perera

Air Force

Wg Cdr Asif Samadh Sheikh (Pakistan)

Sqn Ldr W.R.D Jayawardena

Golden Pen Award

Award for producing the Best Commandant’s Research paper of the Course went to:

Major B.G.I.N.K Karunathilake (SLAC)

Golden Owl Award

Following most outstanding local and foreign student officers who have secured the first place in order of merits in each wing were awarded the Golden Owl Award as follows:

Army

Foreign Student Officer : Major Depak Dalal (India)

Sri Lankan Student Officer : Major S.A.R.R.P.K Kudabandara SLLI

Navy

Foreign Student Officer : Cdr Mohammad Al-Amin (Bangladesh)

Sri Lankan Student Officer : L Cdr (L) B.A.R.S Bamunusingha

Air Force

Foreign Student Officer : Wg Cdr Asif Samadh Sheikh (Pakistan)

Sri Lankan Student Officer : Sqn Ldr W.R.D Jayawardena