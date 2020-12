Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. Kamal Gunaratne arrived at the Naval Base in Trincomalee (Eastern Naval Command) (12 Dec).

The visiting high official received by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and Eastern Naval Commander Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera, accompanied to the Command Office Complex and held an area briefing during the session.

The presentation and brief conducted by Rear Admiral Perera was attended by the Senior Naval Officers in the Command including the Departmental Heads.

Mementos were also exchanged to symbolize the occasion.