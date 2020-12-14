Weather forecast for 14th December

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces after 2.00 p.m.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.
