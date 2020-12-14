December 14, 2020
    Weather forecast for 14th December

    December 14, 2020
    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

    However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces after 2.00 p.m.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

     

