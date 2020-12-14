Army Making Strides in its Self-Sufficient Efforts Ventures into Fresh Milk Production

The Army's Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock making great strides in the nutritional sector of all soldiers created history by symbolizing its maiden fresh milk production process at Kandakadu and delivering the first consignment of 1000 fresh milk bottles for distribution among soldiers through the Army Seva Vanitha Unit welfare shops.



The project, another milestone towards becoming self-sufficient in all essential commodities as instructed by the Commander of the Army through his ''Thuru Mithuru-Nawa Ratak '' cultivation and development-oriented initiative received a fillip from Mrs Sujeewa Nelson, President, Army Seva Vanitha Unit who arranged the sale and distribution of such fresh milk bottles at nominal price across all major Army welfare stalls at Kendalanda, Manning Town, Rukmalgama, Panaluwa, Jawatte, Wattala and regimental welfare shops.

Major General Indrajith Kandanarachchi, Director General, Army Agriculture and Livestock inaugurating the distribution on Tuesday (8) formally delivered the maiden stock 1000 fresh milk bottles to Colonel Sumeda Balasuriya, Colonel (Coordinating ) at the Army Seva Vanitha Unit during a brief arrangement at the Army Seva Vanitha Unit&'s Central Supply Base at Himbutana. Lieutenant Colonel M. Thanthri, Commanding Officer of 6 (V) Sri Lanka Army General Service Corps, Senior officers of the Army Seva Vanitha Unit, Agricultural Officers and few Other Ranks joined the occasion by adhering strictly to health guidelines. Each pasteurized milk bottle of 300 ml has vanila, chocolate or plain flavours and the process is to produce 1000 bottles per day at Kandakadu Army Farm with a staff of 35 Army personnel, trained for production of milk and dairy products.

Similarly, the Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock has planned to further expand the milk producing project at the Army's Niraviya farm in Tambuttegama after purchase of more cows through the National Livestock Development Board (NLDB) as the demand for milk goes up among Army personnel. The Army has also sought the SLS certificate for the product after the Industrial Technological Institute has okayed the Army's milk processing and bottling technology.