December 16, 2020
      State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus

    State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus.


    Accordingly, State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation Dr. Seetha Arambepola and Parliamentarian Rohini Kumari Wijerathna were appointed as Deputy Chairpersons of the Caucus.

    These appointments were made at the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentarians&#39; Caucus held at the Parliament Complex recently.
    Thalatha Athukoral, Harini Amarasuriya, Diana Gamage, Kokila Gunawardena and Manjula Dissanayake were also present at the meeting.
    The Members of Parliament discussed steps which needs to be taken in order to increase the representation of women in Parliament as well as in the context of Sri Lankan politics as a whole. Accordingly, the MPs present mutually agreed that a program should be launched in order to educate the society under a political purview as well as build a platform towards a change of attitude.
    It was also decided at the caucus to proceed forth with a proposal on behalf of women given that the drafting of a new constitution is in motion.

