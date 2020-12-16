Navy assists apprehension of 14 suspects with over 39kg of Kerala cannabis

Strengthening the government's efforts to eradicate the drug menace from the society, the Navy managed to apprehend 14 suspects with a stock of 39kg and 197g of Kerala cannabis, during special search operations conducted across the island during the past couple of weeks.

Consequently, the Northwestern Naval Command together with Silavathurai and Kalpitiya Police were able to nab 07 suspects with 25kg and 318g of Kerala cannabis during search

operations carried out in Pudukuduirippu, Norochcholai, Karambe and Kalpitiya areas on 19th November and 03rd and 10th December 2020. Some of these narcotic substances

were made ready to be sold and others being transferred, when the arrests were made. A motor vehicle was also seized during these operations.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Naval Command in coordination with the Kalawanchikudi STF and Mullaitive Police apprehended 03 persons with 02kg and 674g of Kerala cannabis, kept

in possession, attempted to be sold and while being transferred. The separate operations were conducted at Puthur in Batticaloa, Pulmoddai and Pudukuduirippu in Mullaitive on

02nd, 04th and 10th December. Along with the suspect 02 motor cycles were also taken into custody.

In a separate development, the Southern and North Central Naval Commands with the assistance of STF Hambantota and Mannar and Jayapuram Police arrested 04 suspects with

11kg and 205g of Kerala cannabis made ready to be sold, during special search operations carried out in Embilipitiya, Mannar and Pallawarayankaddu in Mulankavil areas on 10th,

14th and 15th December.

All these anti-drug operations were carried out adhering to safety and health guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19. The accused held in these operations were identified as

residents of Silawathura, Ettalei, Panadura, Weeraketiya, Colombo 12, Colombo 14, Pudunagar in Batticaloa, Pulmoddai, Udayarkattu, Embilipitiya and Thanamalwila areas, from

24 to 46 years of age. The suspects along with the motor vehicle and 02 motor cycles were handed over to the Silawathura, Norochcholai, Kalpitiya, Batticaloa, Pulmoddai,

Mullaitivu, Embilipitiya, Mannar and Jayapuram Police stations for onward legal action.