December 17, 2020
    New AOPV Stores and Workshop Complex declared open at Naval Dockyard

    Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne declared open a new Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Stores and Workshop Complex at the Naval Dockyard in Trincomalee.



    The construction work of the complex was completed in a short span of time, following the directives of Commander of the Navy and the brand new facility includes storage for
    ship spares, equipment as well as an Engineering and Electrical Auxiliary Workshops.

    This facility would deliver maintenance and repair needs of AOPVs under one roof, thus making expeditious solutions for running repairs as well as routine maintenance of OPV
    fleet, ultimately resulting in the much needed impetus for efficient and effective maritime operations.

    Meanwhile, Commander of the Navy also took time off to address those who made their contribution for the construction of this new facility and expressed his appreciation for
    the job well done.

    The opening ceremony was also attended by Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera, Director General Engineering, Rear Admiral Ravi Ranasinghe, Flag
    Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Rear Admiral YMGB Jayathilaka, Commodore Superintendent Logistics (East), Commodore Superintendent Dockyard, and Deputy Area
    Commander (East), officers and a group of sailors were also present on this occasion.

