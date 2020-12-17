The Hon. Speaker meets with the Ambassador of China

Following the bi- lateral discussion the Speaker hosted the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Mr.Qi Zhenhong for tea. Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dammika Dasanayake accompanied the Speaker for this occasion.
Mr.Qi Zhenhong , Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane , (dece;15) at the
Speaker’s residence.
