December 18, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The Hon. Speaker meets with the Ambassador of China

    December 18, 2020
    The Hon. Speaker meets with the Ambassador of China

    Mr.Qi Zhenhong , Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane , (dece;15) at the
    Speaker’s residence.

    Following the bi- lateral discussion the Speaker hosted the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Mr.Qi Zhenhong for tea. Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dammika Dasanayake accompanied the Speaker for this occasion.

    Last modified on Thursday, 17 December 2020 21:05
    « Sri Lanka to partner with Thailand in diversified areas for economic cooperation
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya