The Hon. Speaker meets with the Ambassador of China

Mr.Qi Zhenhong , Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane , (dece;15) at the Speaker’s residence.

Following the bi- lateral discussion the Speaker hosted the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Mr.Qi Zhenhong for tea. Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dammika Dasanayake accompanied the Speaker for this occasion.