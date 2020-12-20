An Indian fishing trawler and 04 Indian fishers held for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

A special operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy in northern waters (20th December 2020) ) led to the apprehension of 04 Indian nationals along with their fishing trawler (01) and fishing accessories, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Although operations to prevent poaching by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters have been restricted due to COVID-19 concerns, the Navy resumed its raids on poaching since last week, apprehending 36 Indian nationals and 05 of their fishing trawlers on 15th December. Consequently, the special operation carried out by the Northern Naval Command in the sea area off the Eluvativu Island today made way to apprehend 04 Indian nationals along with their trawler for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The entire operation was conducted adhering to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines and further investigations are currently underway with regard to the 04 accused and the fishing trawler held by the Navy. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to direct the apprehended Indian nationals for 14 days of quarantine.

Sri Lanka Navy will continue to undertake similar operations in view of preventing illegal fishing practices in island’s waters by foreign fishermen, to protect the country's marine resources and prevent the blow it deals on the livelihood of local fishermen.