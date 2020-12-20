Young Officers Receive President’s Commission Insignias

The adorning of the shoulders of young and promising officers with the insignia of the President’s Commission as one more customary feature in the day’s spectacle (Pipping Ceremony) was held at the Sino-Lanka Friendship Auditorium, Sri Lanka Military Academy last day (18), graced by Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army together with few Senior Officers.

A separate assembly at the Sino-Lanka Friendship Auditorium, saw Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and new graduates get together and adorned the shoulders of brave ones with the insignia of the President’s Commission as one more customary feature in the day’s spectacle. It was a moment of rejoice, filled with eternal memories for those new graduates who had hitherto to be away from home for some time. Due to health restrictions, all could not be accommodated during the proceedings.

The Army Chief and other Senior Officers then adorned the shoulders of young officers with insignias and warm wishes, symbolic of their commissioning, 184 Sri Lankan Officers and 3 Foreign Officers (1 Maldivian and 2 Zambians) received their commissioned insignias during the ceremony. In previous years, the parents of the commissioning officers got an opportunity to adorn their sons and daughters, but due to the prevailing COVID19 pandemic, it was restricted strictly adhering to health guidelines.

SL Army