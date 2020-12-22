Embassy organized an interactive webinar and business matchmaking on Sri Lankan Spice sector

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara organized information sharing webinar and business networking session on spice sector in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Export Development Board and “Turkey- Sri Lanka Business Council” .

The aim of the webinar was to share information on the uniqueness of the Ceylon spices specially “Ceylon Cinnamon” and increase the exports from Sri Lanka to Turkish markets and also to connect potential Turkish importers and traders with the Sri Lankan exporters.

Ambassador M. Rizvi Hassen, Member of “Turkey- Sri Lanka Business Council” Mahmut Uluer, Director, Sri Lanka Export Development Board Malani Baddegamage made remarks and informative presentation highlighting the strengths of Sri Lanka in this sector. More than 17 Turkish importers including Chairman of Turkish Spice Packagers Association Mustafa Aydın Acun, (Ambalajlı Baharat Üreticileri Derneği), Deputy Chairman Anibal Atilla Rua, Deputy Chairman Emin Demirci and General Secretary Ayşegül Keskin Aydın joined the session.

During the virtual meeting Ambassador Rizvi Hassen, while giving brief overview of the available untouched potentials, invited Turkish importers to explore the varieties of Sri Lankan spice products especially “Ceylon Cinnamon”.

Member of “Turkey - Sri Lanka Business Council”, Hon. Consul of Sri Lanka to Nevsehir and the Chairman of Lanka Balloning (Pvt) Ltd Mahmut Uluer joining the session, shared his experience with Sri Lanka and briefed on the uniqueness of the Ceylon spices.

Chairman of Turkish Spice Packagers Association (Ambalajlı Baharat Üreticileri Derneği) Mustafa Aydın Acun spoke during the session and shown their keen interest to work together with Sri Lankan companies and also Sri Lankan associations to expand trade between the two countries.

Detailed presentations on Ceylon spices were made by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board and the Sri Lankan industry representatives, Directors, International Commodity Traders /Silvermills Group (Pvt) Ltd namely Nanada Kohona Director, HDDES Extracts (Pvt) Ltd Gehan De Silva, Director Business Development, Imperial Spices (Pvt) Ltd Rumesh Jayasuriya during the virtual meeting.

The Embassy and Sri Lanka Export Development Board are currently coordinating individual B2B meeting between Sri Lankan and Turkish companies starting from next week.