Embassy joins virtual meeting on “prospects for cooperation” with the Sri Lankan and Ukrainian business community

Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara organized a virtual meeting “prospects for cooperation” in collaboration with the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce & Industry .

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Senik, Ambassador of Ukraine to Sri Lanka based in New Delhi Igor Polikha, President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce & Industry Gennadiy Chyzhykov and CEO / Secretary General of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Manjula de Silva attended at the event.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine during his remarks highlighted the importance of expanding trade between two countries and showed their keen interest to explore potentials of two countries.

Ambassador M.R. Hassen speaking during the session highlighted the diversification of current products basket and importance of signing of proposed bilateral instruments which facilitates trade and investment between Sri Lanka and Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Sri Lanka Igor Polikha invited business community to join hands with two countries on the promotional activities to increase the trade volume.

The President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce & Industry Gennadiy Chyzhykov and CEO / Secretary General of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Manjula de Silva made their remarks and emphasized the importance of regular interactions between the two countries to enhance trade, investment and tourism.

More than 75 participants representing business communities in both countries participated at the virtual meeting. Business matchmaking was followed after the introductory session.

