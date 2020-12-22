Defence Secretary pledged extensive operations to curb illegal drug ring in 2021

Operations to curb illegal drug ring in the island would be further strengthened during next year (2021), said Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, (Dec 22).

“Nabbing of many drug-dealing incidents was effective following tipped-off by the general public and the recent drop of drug availability in the country has also resulted in notable price hikes”, he also said.

Responding to a question from the media he said, “All the operations led to combat underworld and illegal drug dealings are still functioning in the same vein”, while citing the recent seizure of Rs. 59 million worth illegitimately earned money over a drug ring.

Elaborating on restricted spaces in prisons and coronavirus outbreak he said, “Although we experienced prison space constraints, certainly, we never ceased the fight we began to combat underworld and the drug menace in the past”.

Further making an announcement to the underworld he said, “If they remain in these activities furthermore, maximum legal action would be imposed against them”.