Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Shanghai together with the Sri Lankan community and Chinese Business Community spread the message of generosity and care during the festive season

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Shanghai together with the members of the Sri Lankan Community in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu and in collaboration with the China Empire Offshore Engineering Equipment Manufacture Co. Ltd, Jingjiang city and Ante Group, Lishui city carried out two charitable events at Shanghai Hongkou Huixin Children Home and Shanghai Zhenyue Nursing Home on 18 December 2020.

Children with special needs at the Shanghai Hongkou Huixin Children Home were showered with gifts and sweets, while elders at the Shanghai Zhenyue Nursing Home were gifted with Sri Lankan tea and other delicacies donated generously by the Sir Lankan Community and Chinese business entities close to the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Shanghai.

These meritorious deeds were only made possible with many donations and funds by our friends and partners in Eastern China.

It is also worth noting with gratitude that Sri Lankan community in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu had been assisting the work of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Shanghai throughout the year 2020 during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka.

Support and donations extended by various Chinese government institutes, businesses and charitable entities in Eastern China to Sri Lanka during 2020, served as a testimony to demonstrate that challenging times bring communities and countries closer together and consolidate relations to new heights.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Shanghai would like to express deep gratitude for the generosity and support extended by all to spread the message of care and giving among the greater Chinese community in Shanghai as well as in Sri Lanka and look forward to continuous collaboration between the people of China and Sri Lanka in 2021 and beyond.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Shanghai