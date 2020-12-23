Permanent Representative Majintha Jayesinghe Presents Credentials to the UNIDO

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presented Credentials to Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Li Yong on 22 December 2020, at the Vienna International Centre, accrediting as the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UNIDO.

The Director General shared his memories on Sri Lanka and commended the progress achieved under the UNIDO partnered projects specially in the spheres of environment preservation, climate change action and empowerment of Small and Medium scale enterprises. Li Yong shared the UNIDO’s vision for the year 2021 and Organization’s plan of action to promote digital technologies, artificial intelligence and newly emerging technologies setting new frontiers for developing world and assured fullest support and cooperation to develop industrial sector of Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Jayesinghe elaborated the President’s manifesto “vistas of prosperity and splendour” which entails the development of national industrial complex with a view to empower small medium scale entrepreneurs and high degree of readiness and tendency of Sri Lankan private sector for green technologies and commended further on the work of the Organization in Sri Lanka and shared information on growing appetite and ever-increasing interest of National industrial sector to partner with inclusive, tangible, and comprehensive projects and programmes of the UNIDO. He further conveyed Sri Lanka’s readiness to furthering cooperation with the UNIDO at the highest level with a view to adjust with rapidly changing industrial landscape.

Director General Li Yong welcomed Ambassador Jayesinghe’s proposal and reiterated Organization’s fullest support to assist Sri Lanka to establish modern, state-of-the-art, resilient, and sustainable industries. The Director General ensured Organization’s readiness to work with Sri Lanka to secure funding for greener technologies namely industrial parks, renewable energy sector, recycling and biomass handling, water purification and ground waste management.

The ceremony was attended by Programme Officer of the Regional Coordination Division for Asia and the Pacific Prakash Mishra Counsellor Charitha Weerasinghe and Mahesh Mahakumarage Second Secretary Mahesh Mahakumarage of the Mission.



Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka