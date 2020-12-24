Ambassador Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presents Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Prof. M.D. Lamawansa who is concurrently accredited as Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Uzbekistan, presented letters of credence to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich on 21 December 2020.

The official ceremony took place at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Moscow where twelve Ambassadors representing different countries were present.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassadors on their appointment and wished them success in fulfilling their diplomatic duties. In recent years Uzbekistan has achieved significant results in the development of friendly, mutually beneficial relations with foreign partners.

Speaking about Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Kamilov mentioned the friendly relations historically established between the two countries and provision of facilities for Sri Lankans for higher studies in Uzbekistan. The Minister emphasized the mutual cooperation in multilateral organizations such as United Nations and highlighted the importance of strengthening practical interaction in the spheres of trade, economy, and the implementation of joint projects in various fields. He further stated that high-level meetings with diplomats and key specialists from Central and South Asia on exploring the ways of further collaboration for prosperity, stability and safety are planned for the next year.

In an interview with the Uzbekistan media, the Ambassador Lamawansa thanked Foreign Minister Kamilov for his kind words and the Ambassador Asadov for organizing an elegant event. Further, he added that more opportunities exist for the promotion of Ceylon tea, and Sri Lanka as a tourist destination. Building up cultural and religious relationships too are potential areas for development.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Moscow