Christmas around the world- merry Christmas...!

Hundreds of millions of people across the world are celebrating Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ today.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God. It is observed primarily on December 25 as a religious

and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

People celebrate Christmas Day in many ways. It is often combined with customs from pre-Christian winter celebrations. Many people decorate their homes, visit family or friends

and exchange gifts. In the days or even weeks before Christmas Day, many people decorate their homes and gardens with lights, Christmas trees and much more.