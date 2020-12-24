December 25, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Christmas around the world- merry Christmas...!

    December 25, 2020
    Christmas around the world- merry Christmas...!

     

    Christmas around the world- merry Christmas...!

    Hundreds of millions of people across the world are celebrating Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ today.

    Christmas is an annual festival celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God. It is observed primarily on December 25 as a religious
    and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

    People celebrate Christmas Day in many ways. It is often combined with customs from pre-Christian winter celebrations. Many people decorate their homes, visit family or friends
    and exchange gifts. In the days or even weeks before Christmas Day, many people decorate their homes and gardens with lights, Christmas trees and much more.

     

    Last modified on Friday, 25 December 2020 08:53
    « The Central Bank takes Steps to Stem the Undue Depreciation of the Rupee Divulapitiya, Peliyagoda and Prison Covid-19 clusters - 35548 »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya