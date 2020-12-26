Christmas Celebrations via ZOOM hosted by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan

A Christmas event via ZOOM technology was hosted for Sri Lankan and Jordanian children by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan in the premises of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation Library in Amman.

The Power of Play Theatre Group in Sri Lanka connected in real time with the Children to bring festive cheer through a medley of well known Christmas Songs which were sung in Sinhala, Tamil and English.

A dynamic Puppetry event based on the Book “Find your Bell” written by a Sri Lankan author Kumudu de Silva was enacted virtually with kids being able to express themselves through song, dance and artwork in a very enjoyable interactive performance conducted by Sulochana Dissanayake/Founder & Artistic Director of Power of Play (Pvt) Ltd.

The event was attended via ZOOM by over 40 Children with some of the children physically present at the Shoman Foundation Knowledge Path Library in keeping with health protocols.

The Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation was instrumental in providing the ZOOM virtual platform and technical assistance free of charge to make the event a great success.