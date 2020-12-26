  Dhathu Mandira Puja’ held at Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya in view of Navy’s 70th anniversary

Yet another meritorious event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy was held at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya on 24th December 2020.

This special occasion was presided over by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and it was also attended by the President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs. Chandima Ulugetenne.

Commencing the religious segment of the Navy’s 70th anniversary which fell on 09th December 2020, the ‘Kanchuka Puja’ and ‘Flag Blessing’ ceremony were held at the Ruwanwelisaya and sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura on 12th and 13th November. Meanwhile, permissible drink (Gilanpasa) offering was held at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy on 08th December and alms for the members of Maha Sangha was offered there the following day (09th December). Accordingly, the special ‘Dhathu Mandira Puja’, of the series of religious events, came into being at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya, with the precedence of Commander of the Navy on 24th December.

This meritorious event were also attended by Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera, Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, officers from the Navy Headquarters and Western Naval Area and a limited group of naval personnel.