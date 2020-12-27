Navy-built 800th RO plant declared open at Ruwanwelisaya

As yet another extension of Navy’s Social Responsibility initiatives, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne declared open the 800th Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, set up utilizing the manpower and technology enabled by the Navy and capital made available by Naval Social Responsibility Fund, at Ruwanwelisaya, in Anuradhapura.

Being a forerunner who is also playing a role for the benefit of the public in support of the national effort in eradication of the kidney disease from the county, the Navy

commenced the installation work of this RO plant at the premises of this most venerated and well-known stupa on 08th December 2020. The new facility built in record time, with

the initiation of the Ministry of Health as well as funds and manpower made available by the Navy, will be socially beneficial to quench the thirst of thousands of devotees visiting

this site, with safe drinking water. On the sidelines of the opening ceremony,Commander of the Navy called on Chaithyaramadhikari of Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Chief Sangha

Nayake of Nuwarakalawiya Region, Most Ven. Pallegama Siri Sumana Rathanapala Hemarathana Thero to receive the blessings before paid homage to Ruwanweli Maha Seya.

The proceedings of the opening of this facility was held adhering to the safety and health guideline due to COVID-19 concerns. Members of Maha Sangha including the

Chaithyaramadhikari of Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Chief Sangha Nayake of Nuwarakalawiya Region, Chaithyaramadhikari of Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Chief Sangha Nayake of

Nuwarakalawiya Region, Most Ven. Pallegama Siri Sumana Rathanapala Hemarathana Thero as well as the President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs. Chandima Ulugetenne,

Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias, senior officers and sailors from the North Central Naval Command were also present on this occasion.