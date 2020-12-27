Army Coordination Gets New Beds & Mattresses for Poverty-Stricken Families in Oddusudan

Those poverty-stricken selected families in Thadiyamalai, Mutthuvinayagapuram and Muthiyankaddu received those relief essentials, following coordination, done by Colonel K.T. P De Silva, Commander 643 Brigade, with the donors of the University of Colombo.
Major General Ajith Pallawala, General Officer Commanding, 64 Division graced the distribution as the Chief Guest together with Brigade Commanders of the 641 and 643 Brigades.
Divisional Secretary for Muthiyankaddu, OIC of the Police Station at Oddusudan and a few government officials attended the occasion, adhering to strict health guidelines.