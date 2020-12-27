Army Coordination Gets New Beds & Mattresses for Poverty-Stricken Families in Oddusudan

Troops of the 643 Brigade of the 64 Division under the Security Force HQ-Mullaittivu following patronage, extended by the Faculty of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Colombo provided a stock of beds and mattresses to needy families, resident around the Muthiyankaddu tank's left bank, most of who were affected by recent floods on (24) after collecting them at the Government's Tamil Mixed School.

Those poverty-stricken selected families in Thadiyamalai, Mutthuvinayagapuram and Muthiyankaddu received those relief essentials, following coordination, done by Colonel K.T. P De Silva, Commander 643 Brigade, with the donors of the University of Colombo.

Major General Ajith Pallawala, General Officer Commanding, 64 Division graced the distribution as the Chief Guest together with Brigade Commanders of the 641 and 643 Brigades.

Divisional Secretary for Muthiyankaddu, OIC of the Police Station at Oddusudan and a few government officials attended the occasion, adhering to strict health guidelines.