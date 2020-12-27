A decision taken by Minister of Environment will not be taken to re-issue permits to persons who do not take steps to properly rehabilitate quarries, soils and sand mining sites.



Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera has stated that he has observed on several occasions that the excavations that have been going on for decades have become like devil- strewn graveyards after the excavations have been completed due to the lack of a programme to rehabilitate them.

Some quarries are made of large basin-like rocks, and deep pits are dug in places where clay has been dug. There has never been a programme to properly rehabilitate these pits and excavated pits, and there have even been human deaths due to falling into those pits. Also, wild animals fall into these pits and die.

The people in the area are reluctant to even go near these places which show environmental destruction. The reason is that it is horrible to even see those places.

Therefore, the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera instructed the Geology and Mines Bureau to take steps to develop sand, granite and soil excavation sites under a formal rehabilitation programme to attract the public. When the excavation permit is issued, the rehabilitation work of the excavation site should be done at the expense of the person obtaining the relevant excavation permit. Related clauses should be included in the licensing agreement Minister further instructed.

A quarry is a place where excavations have been going on for at least five years. They earn tens of millions of rupees from it. It is also their responsibility to rehabilitate those places at a cost of 5-10% of that amount. Therefore, the Minister instructed those who do not do so not to issue licenses again after a follow-up.

Development of clay and rock pits, especially at excavation sites, as fish ponds, development of reservoirs as reservoirs for aquaculture, development of children's parks as well as walking paths in the excavated area. A number of attractive programmes can be launched such as planting and turning them into green zones.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau as well as the Central Environmental Authority to start this programme immediately and to fully implement it, the Minister said.

A discussion on this was held at the Ministry of Environment recently. Secretary to the Ministry Dr. Anil Jasinghe was also present.