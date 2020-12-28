Sri Lankans with African Origins Entertain X’mas Donation Project in Puttalam

Symbolizing religious unity and reconciliation that prevails in the general area of Puttalam, a Christmas commemorative service, organized by the 58 Division HQ got underway at Puttalam, headed by Rev (Fr) Shehan Fernando, Head of the Karuwalagaswewa Diocese on 19 December.

Ven M. Dhammadassi Thero of Mahakonwewa Chiththa Samadhi Monastery also attended the event at the invitation of Major General Priyanka Fernando, General Officer

Commanding, 58 Division where a donation of school accessories, sports equipment and garments to kids around the area took place with the sponsorship, generously provided

by the Executive Director Hemas Outreach Foundation / General Manager of Communications and Sustainable Development, Mrs Shiromi Masakorala and company members.

Major General (retd) Kumudu Perera, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army also joined the occasion as a distinguished guest and gave away those educational

incentives to those school students.

A traditional dancing spectacle with Carols, presented by villagers with African origins, resident in Sirambaadi village on the same occasion added colour and entertainment to the

occasion. Afterwards, all attendees were treated to a special lunch by the 58 Division troops as a token of goodwill during this festive season.

As the final segment of the day's proceedings, Major General Priyanka Fernando and his spouse joined a programme to gift a large stock of essentials to people in adjoining

villages after taking those gift parcels in a decorated tractor. All programmes followed strict health guidelines.