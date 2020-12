The Road Map: Monetary and Financial Sector Policies for 2021 and Beyond will be announced by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) on Monday, 04th January 2021.

The Road Map presentation will be virtual due to prevailing COVID -19 pandemic situation, and the video will be made available through the CBSL website on Monday, 04th January 2021 at 11.00 a.m.