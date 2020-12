Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva has been promoted to the rank of ‘General’ by His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Dec 28).

Gen. Silva has also been serving as the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

His elevation to the elite rank of General is a testimony of his illustrious military career which immensely contributed to bring lasting peace to the motherland and the impressive service rendered thereafter.