The First Parliament Sittings of the year 2021 to begin on the 5 th of January

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake announces that the first sitting of the 9 th Parliament for the year 2021 will convene from the 5 th of January to the 8 th of January, as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held Dece: (30).



The Committee on Parliamentary Business which was chaired by the Hon. Deputy Chairperson of Committees Angajan Ramanathan also decided to permit media to

enter the Parliament premises for the purpose of covering Parliamentary proceedings. Accordingly, journalists will be allowed to enter the Parliament premises subjected to the guidelines set out in accordance with the COVID-19 health regulations.



Hon. Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Chief Government Johnston Fernando, Hon. Ministers Dullas Alahapperuma, Douglas Devananda, Nimal Siripala

de Silva and Ali Sabry PC, Hon. Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella and MPs Rauff Hakeem, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Dilan Perera, Mano Ganesan were present at this meeting.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene from Tuesday, January 5 th to Thursday, January 7 th from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Parliament will convene on Friday, the 9 th of January from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up on the 5 th and the 7 th January respectively and will be held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition to be taken up on the 6 th January will be held at 4.30 whilst the Adjournment Debate by the Opposition on the current situation of the country is scheduled to be held from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on the 8 th of January. Time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on the same day for Questions for Oral Answers presented by the MPs.

04 Bills including Amendments to the Shop and Office Employees Act will be taken up on the 5 th of January and 03 Bills including the Amendment to the Minimum Wages Act are scheduled to be debated in Parliament on the 6 th .

In addition, the Secretary General stated that the second reading of the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill is scheduled for the 07 th of January and 10 regulations

including airport taxes will also be taken up for debate. Adding to it, the Secretary General stated that, time has been allotted for Prime

Ministers questions on Wednesday, the 06 of January from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.