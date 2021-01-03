Navy pledges its commitment to nation building

Beginning the proceedings on the first working day in the New Year-2021, the ceremony to take the oath of allegiance to public service was held under the auspices of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (01st January 2021).

After observing 02 minute silence in honour of the fallen war heroes, the proceedings of the simple ceremony got underway. Accordingly, naval personnel pledged their support to create a disciplined, law abiding, virtuous and healthy society in line with National Policy Framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’, a people centered economy by 2021 through the development of physical resources based on sustainable environmental management and carry out the role assigned to the implementation of government policies and objectives as a partner in an unsoiled state mechanism, with a view to lead the able human resource equipped with modern technology, filled with maximum efficiency determination, dedication and honesty.

Addressing a cross section of naval personnel on this occasion, Commander of the Navy at the outset extended greetings for a happy, prosperous and healthy New Year 2021. Adding further, he expressed that every naval person to carry out his duty to the fullest, following health advice and giving priority to own health, in order to realize the National Policy Framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ in the current state of new normalcy, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Vice Admiral Ulugetenne also stated that it is expected to acquire new platforms to the naval fleet this year onwards and urged naval personnel to gain the competencies to operate new technology that is being acquired into the naval fleet in due course. Further, he expressed that every naval person is expected to work diligently, with commitment, and collective responsibility to carry out the role and task of the Navy.

The event was held adhering to health and safety guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 and it was attended by Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera, Director Generals, officers and sailors. On the sidelines of this ceremony similar events had been organized in each Naval Command to give the oath of allegiance to public service today.