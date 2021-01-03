Showery weather over the Northern and Eastern parts of the island is expected to enhance due to the wavy type atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Mathale and Nuwar-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.