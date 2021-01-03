January 04, 2021
    Sri Lanka extends felicitations on Cuban National Day

    January 04, 2021
    Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena called on Ambassador Juana Elena Ramos Rodriguez at the Cuban Embassy in Colombo on the occasion of the National Day of Cuba which fell on  1st January 2021 and extended best wishes to the Cuban Government. 

    The Minister also expressed his gratitude towards the Cuban Government on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka for the support extended by Cuba to Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, State Minister Susil Premajayantha, Members of Parliament Prof. Tissa Vitharana and Yadamini Gunawardena representing the Sri Lanka - Cuba Friendship Association and a group of representatives from several political parties including Member of the Colombo Municipal Council Mr. Steven were also present on this occasion to congratulate the Cuban Government and the people of Cuba, on their National Day.

    Foreign Ministry

    Colombo

