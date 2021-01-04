Parliament Sittings for the New Year 2021 Ready to Convene in its Full Capacity – Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake



Furthermore, the Secretary General stated that all departments of the Parliament are fully functioning and that Media has been facilitated to enter the Parliament premises

for the purpose of covering Parliamentary proceedings, subjected to the guidelines set out in accordance with the COVID-19 health regulations.





Adding to it, the Secretary -General also stated that a number of PCR tests were carried out randomly among the Parliament staff and none of the staff members subjected to the PCR tests were infected with COVID-19.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene till the 8 th of January as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

04 Bill including the Shop and Office Employees (Regulation of Employment and Remuneration) (Amendment) Bill will be taken up on the 5 th . 03 Bills will be taken up including the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill on the 6 th .

In addition, the Secretary General stated that the second reading of the InteIIectuaI Property (Amendment) Bill is scheduled for the 07 th and 10 orders including the

Airports Development Levy Act will also be taken up. Adding to it, the Secretary General stated that, time has been allotted for Prime Ministers questions on Wednesday, the 06 of January from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.