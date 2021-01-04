COPE summons five government institutions in January

Accordingly, the officials of the Independent Television Network (ITN), Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship fund, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the

Coconut Development Authority are to be summoned before the COPE.

investment of the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship fund will be discussed on 08 th January. The Special Audit Report on the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum in Sri Lanka is to be discussed on 19 th January, while the Audit report on the Coconut Development Authority is to be taken on 21 st January.

Also, the Special Audit Report on the present situation in the field of foreign employment will be discussed on January 22 at the COPE Committee.