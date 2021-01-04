Another Reverse Osmosis plant vested with the public in Ambalantota

Yet another Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, built as a social responsibility initiative of the Sri Lanka Navy, vested with the public at Siyambalakote in Ambalantota on 03rd January 2021.

The opening of this facility was presided over by Minister of Irrigation and State Minister of Internal Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa.

The new facility which came into being with the initiatives of the Ministry of Health as well as manpower and technology made available by Sri Lanka Navy, has been installed at Siyambalakote in Ambalantota, with a view to provide safe drinking water to the residents of the village.

The opening ceremony of this Reverse Osmosis plant was held adhering to safety and health guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID-19 and it was also attended by District Secretary of Hambantota, Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera, naval personnel from Southern Naval Command and residents of the area.