  Dayasiri Jayasekera Appointed as President of Sri Lanka – South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association

State Minister Hon. Dayasiri Jayasekera and Matale District Parliamentarian Hon. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon were unanimously appointed as the President and Secretary respectively of the Sri Lanka – South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association Yesterday (07).



Meanwhile, Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam, Hon. A. Aravindh Kumar and Hon. Sujith Sanjaya Perera were appointed as Vice Presidents of the Sri Lanka – South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association.



They were appointed at the meeting of the Sri Lanka – South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association took place Yesterday (06) at Parliament under the patronage of the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane. Mr. Woonjin JEONG, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea and several Cabinet Ministers, Hon. State Ministers and Hon. Members of

Parliament took part in the meeting.

Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana,Prime Minister Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Opposition Leader Hon. Sajith Premadasa, and Woonjin JEONG, Ambassador for Republic of Korea in Sri Lanka will be the Patrons of the Association.

Hon. Amarakeerthi Athukorala and Hon. J. C. Alawathuwala were respectively appointed as the Asst. Secretary and the Treasurer of the Association.

Parliamentarians Hon. Angajan Ramanathan, Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksha, Hon. K. Kader Masthan, Hon. (Dr.) V. Radhakrishnan, Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara, Hon. Nimal Piyathissa, Hon. (Mrs.) Manjula Dissanayake, Hon. Rohana Bandara, Hon. Kins Nelson,Hon. Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal,Hon. Sampath Athukorala, Hon. Madhura Withanage, Hon. M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana, Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena, Hon. (Major) Sudarshana Denipitiya, Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Hon. Ishak Rahuman, Hon. Ali Sabri Raheem, Hon. Safiul Muthunabeen Mohamed Muszhaaraff will represent the Executive Committee.