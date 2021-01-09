Foreign Minister Gunawardena seeks to re-open employment opportunities in Korea

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena held discussions concerning the revival of foreign employment cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea with the Korean Ambassador in Sri Lanka Woonjin Jeong at the Foreign Ministry.

While appreciating the Republic of Korea’s partnership in providing employment opportunities for Sri Lankan nationals in the Republic of Korea, the Foreign Minister further sought the assistance of the Korean Government to recommence receiving new employees from Sri Lanka which has been temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea. Foreign Minister Gunawardena conveyed that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Sri Lankan Government is ready to fulfil the health and other related requirements in collaboration with the Korean authorities with a view to recommencing the employment flow from Sri Lanka to Korea at the earliest.

Ambassador Jeong noted that the Sri Lankan employees have contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the Republic of Korea and expressed his fullest cooperation to overcome challenges and deepen mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of foreign employment.

State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification Piyankara Jayaratne, Chairman Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Kamal Ratwatte and senior officials of the State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification and the Foreign Ministry were also present at the meeting.