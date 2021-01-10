Thailand to focus on investment opportunities in Plantation and Agricultural sectors in Sri Lanka

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister noted that Thailand has potential to invest in Sri Lanka especially in the plantation and agricultural sector. Both sides endorsed the importance of finalizing the Free Trade Agreement to spearhead the bilateral economic and trade relations. In regard to trade relations, the Minister noted that there is much untapped potential and hoped that these untapped areas will be rejuvenated and geared through the implementation of the Strategic Economic Partnership which was signed in 2018.

The Ambassador, expressing her compliments to the Foreign Minister, said that she has served in Sri Lanka for three years and seven months and she feels privileged to have built excellent relations, promoted mutual interests of Sri Lanka and Thailand and built people to people contacts during her tenure.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena, emphasizing the friendly relations between the two countries, thanked Thailand for the support extended to Sri Lanka at international forums such as the UNHRC and BIMSTEC. The Ambassador assured Thailand’s utmost support for Sri Lanka in its Chairmanship of BIMSTEC. As a Kalyana Mitra nation Thailand has stood with Sri Lanka in difficult times.

Thanking the development cooperation extended to Sri Lanka in the sectors of Buddhism, training, exchange of knowledge, the Minister stated that agriculture and training provided by Thailand has been productive for Sri Lanka.

Minister Gunawardena remarked that Buddhism is the main linking force between Thailand and Sri Lanka, and observed that many Sri Lankans visit Bangkok for tourism and business and noted that the growing relationship between Sri Lanka and Thailand is a merit to their relations. Moreover, he noted the visits of high ranking officials in the past which have inspired and strengthened Sri Lanka Thailand relations and hoped that such visits will continue.