Army’s drive to re-plant Wilpattu Forest Reserve

In a bid to propel the Wilpattu reforestation drive, the Sri Lanka Army has embarked at the ground for plantation of rare saplings covering a large area in Srinath Nagar recently.

The environmental friendly campaign was launched with the support of 54 Division troops working under the purview of Security Force Headquarters-Wanni (SFHQ), on the directives of the Wanni Security Forces Commander.

The reforestation programme was commenced jointly with the club members of 306-C1 Lions Club in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte.

The Army sources said this initiative is the Phase 11 of 'Thuru Mithuru Nawa Ratak' project launched by the Sri Lanka Army in August last year and the initial phase conducted during 2019 had completed 76.05 acres.

Out of the 251 acres to be covered during phase in progress, 12 acres have been reforested so far, covering Kallaru area, the Army said. Senior Army Officers, Other Ranks and volunteers joined the noble cause.