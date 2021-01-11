January 11, 2021
    Very heavy showers above 150mm can be expected at some places

    Showery weather over most parts of the island is expected to continue further due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island. Very heavy showers above 150mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Central provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

    Wind speed can increase up to (40-50)kmph at times over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

     

