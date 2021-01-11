Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island. Very heavy showers above 150mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Central provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.
Wind speed can increase up to (40-50)kmph at times over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.
General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers