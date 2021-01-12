Navy apprehends 09 Indian nationals along with a trawler for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

A naval operation conducted in northern waters on 09th January 2021 resulted in the apprehension of 09 Indian nationals and seizure of an Indian fishing trawler, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Accordingly, this operation carried out by the Northern Naval Command in seas northwest of the Delft Island, led to the apprehension of 09 Indian nationals and their fishing trawler, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Along with the accused, about 500kg of illegally caught fish, fishing accessories and other items were held by the Navy.

This entire operation was carried out adhering to COVID-19 preventive guidelines and the Indian nationals held in it were from 18 to 52 years of age. Meanwhile, the accused along with the trawler and rest of the seized items will be handed over to the Assistant Director of Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Jaffna for onward legal action. Further, Sri Lanka Navy will continue to patrol island’s waters in an attempt to prevent illegal fishing practices of foreign fishermen.