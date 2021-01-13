January 13, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Sports Ministry to sponsor students of an underprivileged school in Nuwara Eliya for performing sports skills internationally

    January 13, 2021
    Sports Ministry to sponsor students of an underprivileged school in Nuwara Eliya for performing sports skills internationally

    Three students of Hanguranketha Pallebowala Maha Vidyalaya in Nuwara Eliya District have won national and international sports competitions in 2018 and 2019.

    As these students are from an underprivileged area and have competed under minimum facilities, the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Mr. C.B Rathnayake has requested Mr. Namal Rajapaksa, current Minister of Youth and Sports to assist and sponsor the said students to develop their sports skills. Accordingly, Minister Namal Rajapaksa has agreed to sponsor Imesha Lasantha Kumari; gold medalist of 2019 Thai Boxing competition held in Turkey, Kasun Kaushalya Gunawardhana; best shooter of 2018 Air rifle competition and silver medalist of 2018 Thai Boxing competition held in Thailand and J.I.D Rathnayake, silver medalist of 2018 and 2019 Thai Boxing competitions held in Thailand and Turkey respectively. In addition, Minister Namal Rajapaksa has agreed to offer a boxing ring, air rifles, and other necessary equipment to the school.

    Approval to sponsor athlete Mr. K. Chandrasekar who has set a record in 5000 meters event amidst economic difficulties was also given at this occasion.

    « Dr. Palitha Kohona presents copy of the credentials to the DG of the Department of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China SUWASERIYA Ambulance staff in the priority list of COVID vaccine recipients- State Minister, Dr. Sudharshani Fernandopulle. »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya