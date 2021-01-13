Sports Ministry to sponsor students of an underprivileged school in Nuwara Eliya for performing sports skills internationally

As these students are from an underprivileged area and have competed under minimum facilities, the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Mr. C.B Rathnayake has requested Mr. Namal Rajapaksa, current Minister of Youth and Sports to assist and sponsor the said students to develop their sports skills. Accordingly, Minister Namal Rajapaksa has agreed to sponsor Imesha Lasantha Kumari; gold medalist of 2019 Thai Boxing competition held in Turkey, Kasun Kaushalya Gunawardhana; best shooter of 2018 Air rifle competition and silver medalist of 2018 Thai Boxing competition held in Thailand and J.I.D Rathnayake, silver medalist of 2018 and 2019 Thai Boxing competitions held in Thailand and Turkey respectively. In addition, Minister Namal Rajapaksa has agreed to offer a boxing ring, air rifles, and other necessary equipment to the school.

Approval to sponsor athlete Mr. K. Chandrasekar who has set a record in 5000 meters event amidst economic difficulties was also given at this occasion.